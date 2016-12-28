Man United transfer news: Mourinho pulls out of £42m January move

Man United have reportedly decided not to make a bid for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in January despite heavy speculation linking them with a move.

The 22-year-old was seemingly top of the transfer shortlist for the New Year, with United set to be without Eric Bailly throughout January due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Further, problems seemed to be casting doubt over the move for the Swedish centre-half as it was claimed that Benfica were asking for a bigger fee.

However, according to BBC Sport, the decision not to bid for Lindelof comes down to the fact that Jose Mourinho has been persuaded not to splash out on another defender by the form of pair Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

With Chris Smalling and Daley Blind also offering cover, it appears as though the Portuguese tactician has had a change of heart and now believes that he has enough quality for the rest of the season.

Due to injuries elsewhere, Rojo and Jones have been the preferred central duo, with United unbeaten in 11 games and conceding just seven goals in the nine games that they’ve started together, it appears as though they’ve worked their way into the future plans of Mourinho.

What it means for Lindelof in the long-term as to whether or not he moves to Manchester in the summer remains to be seen, but judging from the latest report, it’s suggested that United will not be adding the towering Swedish international to their squad next month.