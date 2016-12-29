Reinvigorated Man City star is better than Paul Pogba and the best midfielder in the world according to controversial agent

Yaya Toure’s agent believes that his client is the best midfielder in the world and not Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, report The Sun.

Toure’s future at Manchester City looked bleak upon Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the club in the summer. The Ivorian was frozen out for several months as his agent, Dimitri Seluk, and Guardiola exchanged hostile words in a public feud. In recent weeks, however, the pair appear to have put their differences aside and City have reaped the rewards.

A player that Toure could certainly be compared to in terms of their combination of power and technical prowess is United’s world-record signing Pogba. The Sun report that Jose Mourinho recently claimed that Pogba was the best midfielder in the world, but, never afraid to share his opinion, Seluk does not agree.

The Sun cite Russian media outlet Championat in quoting Seluk, whose recent comments were characteristically blunt: “I have great respect for Mourinho, but his eyes have dulled with time. Pogba is a good football player, but the best midfielder in the world is Yaya Toure.”

If Toure is able to scale the heights he reached previously at City, then perhaps we can talk about him in the same breath as Pogba once more.