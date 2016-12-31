(Video) Antonio Conte’s bromance with Chelsea star could be best thing in football right now

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was unsurprisingly delighted on Saturday after his side picked up a 4-2 win over Stoke City to make it 13 consecutive victories in the Premier League.

One man that has been absolutely crucial in that run is Diego Costa, with the Spaniard scoring 14 goals in 18 league outings so far this season.

Having wrapped things up against the Potters on Saturday with the fourth goal for his side, he was among those to get a special congratulatory hug from Conte after the full-time whistle.

Based on the video below, it’s clear just how well the influential forward gets on with his current boss, and it’s a far cry from the scenes seen at Stamford Bridge last year when Jose Mourinho was still in charge.

Those smiles can quickly turn into frowns given the nature and competitiveness of the Premier League, but things are going pretty smoothly for Chelsea right now and both men are undoubtedly delighted.

Conte will need Costa to sustain his current form to fire the Blues to the Premier League title this season, and part of the secret behind that will be to keep him happy and committed to the cause. He seems to be doing a pretty good job of it so far…

Diego Costa & Antonio Conte seem to have a fantastic relationship. Here they are after the match sharing a laugh. Love seeing this! #CFC pic.twitter.com/fMu5ENmahZ — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) December 31, 2016