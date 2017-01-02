(Video) Miserable Pep Guardiola gives bizarre post-match verdicts after Manchester City win over Burnley

Manchester City may have won 2-1 against Burnley on Monday, but coach Pep Guardiola clearly wasn’t happy talking with journalists after the game.

Fernandinho saw red, but City showed great resolve and determination to score twice through goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero before a Ben Mee goal set up an anxious finish.

However, the hosts were able to hold on and secure all three points as they bounced back from their defeat to Liverpool last time out, with a delighted Guardiola seen on the sidelines punching the air after the full-time whistle.

It appears as though something between then and his interview obligations ruined his mood or he in fact just wasn’t interested in talking with reporters at all in the first place as he gave two separate interviews with BBC and Sky Sports, and both were equally difficult to watch.

From not wanting to discuss Fernandinho’s red card to generally not being open to discussing his thoughts on the game as a whole, it was a very strange situation for both reporters who tried their best to stay professional and ask questions.

Whether it’s the questions being asked or Guardiola feeling the pressure, it wasn’t particularly helpful for anyone as it didn’t come across well for the Spaniard who will hardly want to develop a tense relationship with the media in England for no apparent reason.

Enjoy the interview below, if they aren’t too cringe…