Arsenal injury news: Wenger reveals he hasn’t seen bed stricken five-goal talisman for a week as he recovers from illness

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he hasn’t seen Arsenal talisman Mesut Ozil for a week after the German missed the Gunners’ last two games, report The Sun.

Ozil has been in fine form for Arsenal so far this term, despite not providing as many assists as he has in years gone by. He racked up 19 assists in the Premier League last season, but has just three to his name this time around. There appears to have been somewhat of a change of role for the 28-year-old, as he has already scored five league goals this campaign, just one less than he did in the entirety of 2015/16.

He has, however, missed Arsenal’s last two fixtures through illness, and it doesn’t appear that he will be returning any time soon. The Sun quote Wenger in revealing: “I haven’t seen him for a week.”

Wenger went on to add that Ozil will likely not be back in time to face Preston in the FA Cup: “He’s not available and I don’t think he will be available for the next game as he hasn’t done anything for a week.”

The Arsenal faithful will no doubt be hoping that Ozil recovers soon, as they are at risk of falling out of contention for the Premier League title.