Chelsea and Man City handed boost as £25M-rated target rejects a contract which would double his buyout clause

Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi has rejected a contract extension amid interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City, according to The Sun.

N’Zonzi is a recognisable face on these shores after stints at both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City. He often went under the radar in the Premier League, but has emerged as one of the most accomplished defensive midfielders in Europe since moving to Sevilla. His good performances in La Liga appear to be attracting attention from abroad.

The Frenchman has continually been linked with a return to the Premier League this month, and as per The Sun, those clubs in pursuit may have been have handed a major boost.

The Sun report that N’Zonzi has rejected a new deal at Sevilla that would double his current £25 million buyout clause. They note that Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte are keen to add him to their respective squads this month, and at that price – there’s no reason why a move can’t materialise.