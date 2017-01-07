Manchester United 4-0 Reading player ratings: History-maker Rooney gets 9/10 as midfield maestro runs the show

Manchester United secured a 4-0 win over Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday as they advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It was a comprehensive win for Jose Mourinho’s side as they scored through Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and a Marcus Rashford brace to make it eight consecutive wins in all competitions.

SEE MORE:

(Video) Wayne Rooney goal: Stalwart equals Man United legend’s record with 249th club goal

(Video) Horrendous Al-Habsi blunder gifts Rashford goal to seal comfortable Man United win

(Video) Sublime Carrick assist helps struggling Man United forward end 18-game goal drought

Rooney’s goal was significant in particular as it moved him to 249 club goals and level at the top of the all-time goalscoring list with Sir Bobby Charlton.

He will now potentially get his chance to surpass that record in upcoming games against Hull City and Liverpool in the EFL Cup and Premier League respectively, but he deserves plenty of credit for the shift he put in on Saturday.

Nevertheless, it was an impressive performance all-round from the hosts with Martial showing his quality and Rashford getting back on the scoresheet, while there has to be a special mention for Michael Carrick who produced another stellar display in midfield with Juan Mata running the show and Marouane Fellaini offering great solidity in midfield.

Mourinho made plenty of changes for this one but it didn’t knock their momentum, while Jaap Stam had an unhappy return to his former stomping ground.

The Dutch tactician will now be firmly focused on sustaining Reading’s solid start to the Championship campaign as they chase promotion to the top flight, but they deserve some credit for going to Old Trafford intent on playing their game and trying to cause an upset.

Manchester United player ratings: Romero 6; Young 6, Smalling 7, Rojo 6, Blind 7; Carrick 8, Fellaini 8, Mata 8; Rooney 9, Martial 8, Rashford 9.

Substitutes: Jones 7, Fosu-Mensah 6, Schweinsteiger 6.

Reading player ratings: Al-Habsi 5; Gunter 6, L. Moore 6, Van den Berg 6, Blackett 5; Evans 6, Williams 6, Kelly 6, Beerens 5; McCleary 6, Kermorgant 6.

Substitutes: Swift 6, Samuel 5, Obita 6.