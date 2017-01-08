Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough player ratings: 10/10 Pedro steals the show while 8/10 starlet makes case to Conte

Chelsea booked their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Peterborough at Stamford Bridge.

A double from Pedro, and goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian secured the win for Antonio Conte’s side, although it didn’t all go to plan as John Terry saw red.

It was an unhappy comeback for the Chelsea legend having found himself on the fringes in recent months, as he saw his return ended prematurely after being given a straight red as he brought Lee Angol down as the last man.

While the visitors temporarily threatened a comeback after scoring shortly after through Tom Nicholls, it didn’t last long as Pedro doubled his tally for the game to make it safe once again.

Conte would have enjoyed his first taste of FA Cup football as he hopes to deliver silverware to the Chelsea faithful in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, and the Terry sending off aside, it was a perfect response having lost to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the week.

The Italian tactician made several changes to his line-up, with the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah producing solid displays. While summer signing Batshuayi would have been delighted to get some playing time and more importantly end a four-month goal drought as he hopes to play more regularly moving forward.

Chelsea player ratings: Begovic 6, Zouma 6, Terry 5, Cahill 7, Pedro 10, Loftus-Cheek 8, Chalobah 7, Fabregas 7, Ivanovic 7, Willian 8, Batshuayi 8.

Substitutes: Kante 6, Aina 6, Azpilicueta 6.