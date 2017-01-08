Chelsea confirmed line-up vs Peterborough: Zouma back after 336-day absence, legend returns as summer signing given chance

Chelsea will look to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday when they welcome Peterborough to Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte’s side will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday night, as they continue to set the pace at the top of the table.

However, the Italian tactician will relish his first taste of FA Cup football and will undoubtedly be keen on a strong run to coincidence with their aspirations of winning the league.

As expected though, he has made changes to his starting line-up in order to freshen things up with key stars rested and fringe players given an opportunity to impress.

Kurt Zouma returns for the hosts after 336 days out due to a serious knee injury, while youngsters Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are handed a chance to give Conte a selection headache moving forward with spots in the starting XI.

Elsewhere, John Terry returns in defence having been forced to the bench in recent months with the form of his teammates, while Michy Batshuayi finally gets a chance to show what he can offer having been left frustrated over his lack of playing time so far this season.

With Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante on the bench, Conte can switch things up if they aren’t working for his side, but he’ll be confident that he can get a response from the players selected to start.