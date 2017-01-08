Manchester United return edging closer for club hero after squad snub by Italian giants

Juventus have left Patrice Evra out of their squad to face Bologna on Sunday, sparking further speculation that he could secure a return to Manchester United this month.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the French left-back has no injury concerns that could have led Massimiliano Allegri to take the decision to leave him out of his squad this weekend.

In turn, the most likely explanation is that recent speculation of an exit from Turin could be true, with both United and Valencia reportedly keen on signing him, as per Gazzetta.

Given the on-going turmoil at Valencia currently, which saw Cesare Prandelli leave the club earlier this week, it’s difficult to see Evra wanting a move there at this time.

In contrast, the 35-year-old is said to have an opportunity to return to United where Jose Mourinho will offer him a role on the coaching staff when his playing days come to an end.

Evra’s current contract with the Bianconeri comes to an end this summer, but it doesn’t look as though he will see it out.

Although he has proven to be a wise addition to their squad since arriving in 2014, there have been recent signs of a decline, particularly in the SuperCoppa Italiana defeat to AC Milan prior to the winter break.

There has been no official confirmation from Juve as to why the decision has been taken to leave the experienced veteran out, which in turn can only lead to the one realistic explanation which is that they are set to allow him to leave before the end of the month.