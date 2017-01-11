Jose Mourinho shows indecisiveness over midfielder’s £22m transfer

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he’s unsure about Morgan Schneiderlin’s impending move to Everton.

Quoted in the Mirror, the United boss admitted that he had mixed feelings over the deal, which will see former Southampton man Schneiderlin link up with old boss Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park. After a long set of negotiations, a deal has been finalised for around £22m, possibly rising to £24m.

Mourinho said that he was “sad” to see a player leaving who he liked and saw as a good long term option for him, but was also “happy” that the player was getting what he wanted (playing time) and the club were getting a good fee for him. The fact that the Red Devils are recouping almost all of the £25m they paid two summers ago is fairly impressive considering how little the French midfielder has played for them since.

West Brom were also close to signing the 27 year old but were unable to match Everton’s offer.