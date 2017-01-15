Everton v Manchester City – New signing is part of key battle against Pep’s prodigal son

Everton face Manchester City today, and the emphasis will be on one of the newest players to the fixture.

Morgan Schneiderlin only signed for the Toffees this week from Manchester United, but will be immediately called into action against his former rivals.

The Frenchman will play a key role in trying to disrupt City’s midfield play, with his battle against Yaya Toure likely to prove vital to the outcome of the game.

The Ivorian looks isolated in a City team shorn of Fernandinho and Fernando in the middle of the park, and Schneiderlin can make an instant impact at his new club by winning the battle for the ball in the middle.

For all Toure’s many gifts he can be pressured on the ball, and if Everton’s new signing and his midfield partner James McCarthy can get stuck into the middle of City they can negate the attacking threat of Aguero and De Bruyne and take the fight to their opposition.