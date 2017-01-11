Southampton 1-0 Liverpool player ratings: Daniel Sturridge and Emre Can get 3s as the Reds fall short at St. Mary’s

Southampton defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the first-leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

Nathan Redmond gave his side the lead in the first-half. Ragnar Klavan, who has looked an astute acquisition by Jurgen Klopp so far this campaign, gave a lesson on how not do defend by failing to clear his lines and releasing Redmond through on goal. The Englishman made no mistake, firing low and hard into the back of the net. Lorius Karius has come under immense criticism in recent weeks, and rightly so, but he couldn’t have done anything about this one. You can see Redmond’s goal here.

Liverpool have work to do in the second leg if they want to advance to the final of the EFL Cup.

Here are our player ratings:

Southampton player ratings: Forster 6, Soares 6, Yoshida 6, van Dijk 7, Bertrand 8, Clasie 6, Romeu 7, Davis 6, Redmond 8, Rodriguez 7, Tadic 5.

Liverpool player ratings: Karius 5, Clyne 6, Lovren , Klavan 4, Milner 5, Wijnaldum 5, Lucas 6, Can 3, Lallana 5, Sturridge 3, Firmino 4.

Man of the match – Nathan Redmond: In a game where neither side showed much of a cutting edge, one clinical finish from Redmond proved decisive. Knowing Liverpool, they’ll probably be submitting a £30 million bid for him in the morning.