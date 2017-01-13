Manchester City injury news: defender who has missed 59 games through injury since the start of last season back in training

Vincent Kompany is back from injury and available for Manchester City’s upcoming fixtures, report the official City account on Twitter.

Kompany was once considered one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, if not the world. However, a string of long-term injuries disrupted his match-rhythm and brought his career to a standstill.

As per Transfermarkt, the City captain has missed 59 games through injury since the start of last season – but it appears as though his suffering is about to come to an end.

The Manchester City twitter account has quoted Pep Guardiola confirming that the combative defender is back in training and available for selection.

This is a major boost for Guardiola, who has endured real issues with his side’s defending so far this term. The sooner Kompany can get back on the field, the better for City.

City visit Everton on Sunday as they look to close the game on leaders Chelsea, it is unclear whether Kompany will be match-fit enough to play a part.