Manchester United star in talks to exercise extension clause with staggering £200,000-a-week wages on offer

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will reportedly see a clause in his contract activated which will keep him at the club for a further year.

The Spaniard has two years remaining currently, but United are ready to extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2020 with a pay-rise likely to be involved in order to convince him to put pen-to-paper.

As noted by The Sun, De Gea has constantly been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but with a hike in his wages from £180k-a-week to £200,000-per-week, they will hope that it’s enough to convince him to commit his future to the club.

The 26-year-old joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 in a deal worth a reported £17.8m, as per the report, and after a shaky start to life in England, De Gea has gone on and established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe.

With 185 appearances for the club under his belt and having been one of the most consistent performers at United in recent years, he is a crucial part of the squad and Jose Mourinho will be desperate to avoid losing him.

The Sun claim that Real have now switched their focus to Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois and have made him their priority in the summer.

However, if a move fails to materialise for the Belgian international, then they could return for De Gea with the Sun claiming that there is a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for the Spanish capital in a cut-price £43m deal over the next two years.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if United tried to negotiate that out of his new deal, and with Marouane Felliani and Jesse Lingard penning new deals this week, it appears as though the club are ready to secure key pieces of their squad and continue to build momentum under Jose Mourinho this season.