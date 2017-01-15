West Ham star who has expressed desire to leave this transfer window could return to his former clubs as talks are planned

Marseille will hold talks with West Ham on Monday with Dimitri Payet’s future being the topic of discussion, according to Sky Sports.

After moving to East London form Marseille in the summer of 2015, Payet fast emerged as one of the Premier League’s most exciting players. He scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in his debut season with the Hammers, directly contributing to a goal every 122 minutes.

He has managed to replicate that good form this time around, too, scoring twice and providing six assists in his opening 18 appearances. According to Squawka, he has also created more chances and played more key passes than any other player in the Premier League this term.

However, after a falling out with West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, during which he revealed he no longer wanted to play for the club, it appears as though he will be on the move this month.

As per Sky Sports, Marseille’s president Jacques-Henri Eyraud will hold talks with West Ham officials on Monday to discuss the possibility of taking Payet back to his former side.

It would be a great shame for the Premier League to lose Payet, he is a joy to watch when on song.