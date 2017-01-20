Dimitri Payet’s West Ham exit turns nasty as car window smashed and teammates cut him out

West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet can’t get out soon enough as it’s reported that a brick was thrown through his car window outside his home.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic revealed last week that the French international had informed him that he no longer wanted to play for the club.

While the initial stance was that he wouldn’t be sold in January, it appears as though Marseille are edging ever closer to securing the return of the 29-year-old, as noted by The Daily Mail.

However, in the same report, it’s claimed that Payet’s decision to end his spell at West Ham has infuriated supporters and has led to things going too far.

According to the Mail, Payet’s car was vandalised outside of his house on Thursday night, with a brick thrown through one of the windows.

Such is the desperate situation for the Frenchman and his wife in their bid to leave England, albeit brought on himself through his decision not to play, that he has also reportedly been shunned by his teammates who no longer include him in team discussions.

It’s a sad way to end Payet’s time in England as after dazzling in the Premier League last season, it has been a completely different story this time round as he has struggled to hit those heady heights.

With Marseille having two bids rejected already, the Ligue 1 outfit are expected to return with an improved third offer and Payet will be desperately hoping that an agreement is reached in order for him to escape what is seemingly quickly becoming a real nightmare for him in east London.