Dimitri Payet transfer news: Saga nearing end as £6m-a-year deal agreed

West Ham United rebel Dimitri Payet is reportedly closing in on an escape from the club after agreeing on personal terms with Marseille.

The French international made it clear earlier this month that he wanted to leave the club, with boss Slaven Bilic dropping him from the first team and forcing him to train with the youth team.

According to the Metro, interest was high in the 29-year-old with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United amongst the clubs chasing his signature and monitoring his situation.

However, as the window has gone on, former club Marseille has become the most likely destination, albeit with The Sun noting how the Ligue 1 side have had three bids rejected by the Hammers.

While they are not willing to pay more than £25m, West Ham are seeking £30m, as per the report, and so an agreement on the transfer fee must still be reached.

Nevertheless, interestingly, it’s suggested that Payet has agreed on personal terms with the club, on a deal which will be worth £6m-per-year over four years, which will put pressure on the two parties to reach an agreement with the transfer deadline rapidly approaching.

In turn, that pushes him ever closer to finally securing a return to Marseille, and escaping what is turning out to be a real nightmare at the London Stadium.

The creative ace was a joy to watch for all Premier League supporters last season, with hauls of 15 goals and 17 assists in 44 appearances making him a standout star of the top flight.

However, it’s all gone wrong this season for him as now, he’ll hope to get his move back to his former club and start the process of playing regular football and rediscovering his best form.