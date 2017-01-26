(Video) Oumar Niasse scores a late consolation goal from close range to bring Manchester United’s unbeaten run to an end

Oumar Niasse scored lated on for Hull City against Manchester United in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg, but it wasn’t enough to prevent his side from being eliminated from the competition.

Niasse was found at the back post, and simply could not miss from the edge of David De Gea’s six-yard box. His goal did hold some significance, as it brought Man United’s unbeaten run to an end. That isn’t likely to prove much consolation for the Hull faithful, however.