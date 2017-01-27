West Brom eye loan swoop for illustrious Chelsea veteran but there is one stumbling block that could prevent a deal materialising

West Brom are eyeing a loan swoop for Chelsea veteran defender Branislav Ivanovic, according to the Daily Mail.

Ivanovic has firmly written his name into Chelsea folklore and will be remembered long after he departs the club. Throughout his 373 appearances for the Blues, during which he has scored 33 goals, he has been one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

He has also scored some truly iconic goals. He won Chelsea the Europa League in the final minute of their clash with Benfica in the 2013 finish. His stunning finish against Napoli during their Champions League winning campaign was also one to savour.

He has, however, fallen vastly out of favour at the Bridge since Antonio Conte took the reigns in the summer. It seems inevitable that he will be leaving this month, and one of Chelsea’s Premier League counterparts could be set to offer him an exit route.

As per the Daily Mail, West Brom are monitoring Ivanovic’s current situation with an eye to bringing him to the Hawthorns this month. However, his £90,000-a-week wages could prove to be a stumbling block. It remains to be seen whether the Baggies will make their interest concrete in the coming week.