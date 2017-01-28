Sky Sports expert delivers Chelsea transfer blow as Conte misses out on top target

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reportedly failed in his bid to land Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente in the January transfer window.

As reported by The Guardian earlier this month, the Premier League leaders were keen on signing the Spaniard in order to offer back-up up front behind Diego Costa as they look to protect their lead at the top of the table.

Llorente, who has previously worked with Conte at Juventus, provided a timely reminder of what he could offer with a double at Anfield as the Swans defeated Liverpool to deal a huge title blow to them earlier this month, but it doesn’t look as though he’ll be heading to Stamford Bridge this month.

As noted by Sky Sports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Swansea are rightly keen to keep hold of him until the end of the season as he will be crucial to their chances of avoiding relegation.

Further, he notes that ultimately it would have involved multiple moves and the complicated matter looks to have ended any possibility of a transfer going through before next week’s deadline.

In turn, Conte will have to make do with what he has, and if Costa is absent for whatever reason, it will be down to Michy Batshuayi to offer cover, although the Italian tactician has also favoured a ‘false 9’ system with Eden Hazard through the middle.