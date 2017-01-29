Dimitri Payet transfer news: Saga ends as £25m bid accepted for West Ham rebel

The clock is ticking for West Ham United, Marseille and Dimitri Payet to resolve what is becoming a drawn-out transfer saga this January transfer window.

With just a few days remaining until the deadline, the race is on to get the deal over the line but according to The Sun, Marseille had their latest offer rejected by the Hammers.

The French side submitted a bid worth an initial £24m with £2m in add-ons, but it was immediately turned down by West Ham, as per the report.

That’s because the Premier League outfit were believed to still be holding out for £30m, and ultimately it seemed as though it was coming down to a ‘who will blink first’ scenario.

The protracted saga wasn’t really helping anyone as that elusive agreement continued to be a source of real frustration for all concerned.

It was added in the report that personal terms are already agreed with Payet set to pen a contract worth £7m-a-year over four-and-a-half years.

In turn, all that was left was for the two clubs to reach an agreement, and then the French international would have his wish and get back to playing regular football.

The 29-year-old informed coach Slaven Bilic earlier this month that he no longer wished to play for West Ham, and has since been dropped from the senior squad and forced to train with the youth team.

As a result, he’ll be desperate for an escape and according to the latest reports, he is set to be unveiled as a Marseille player on Monday, as per Get French Football.

UPDATE:

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Marseille and West Ham have reached an agreement and Payet is on his way to Marseille for a medical.

Further, he’s added on Twitter that the fee is set at £25m, with the Hammers seemingly the ones keen to get the deal done and bolster their own squad further.

