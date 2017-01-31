Chelsea see last-gasp €30m bid rejected as Conte left disappointed

Chelsea reportedly submitted a late €30m bid for Inter ace Antonio Candreva on deadline day, but their proposal was flatly rejected.

Antonio Conte has been quiet in the January transfer window, but it appears as though he tried his luck late on to bolster his squad and keep the club at the forefront of the Premier League title race.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri informed the Blues that “Candreva is absolutely not for sale” as they have no interest in negotiating a possible deal.

It’s added that Conte targeted the Italian international last summer when he was still at Lazio, and despite missing out to Inter, he has continued to monitor him in the hope that he could prise him away and take him to Stamford Bridge.

However, the six-month delay hasn’t made any difference as the 47-year-old will miss out on his compatriot again as he continues to be a focal point in Stefano Pioli side’s turnaround in recent weeks.

Candreva has scored five goals and provided six assists in 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season, helping Inter to an impressive winning streak which in turn has lifted them to fourth place in Serie A after 22 games.

It’s no surprise that Conte would be interested in signing him as he would be a welcome addition for any club, particularly in the Premier League where he would fit in comfortably with his tenacity, energy and quality on the ball.

Nevertheless, he’ll remain in Milan until the end of the season at least as Conte will have to work with what he’s got for next few months.