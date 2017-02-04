Barcelona in talks with Arsenal star’s agents as Spanish giants eye shock swoop

Barcelona have reportedly contacted Mesut Ozil’s representatives over the possibility of signing the Arsenal and Germany playmaker.

The 28-year-old now has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract with the Gunners, with negotiations seemingly yet to move them closer to an agreement.

In turn, the tension over the situation will continue to increase as the longer the wait goes on to find an agreement, the more Arsenal will have to start thinking about selling him in order to avoid losing him for nothing next summer if there is no intention to seal an extension.

According to El Confidencial, Barca have made contact with his agents and are keen to discuss a potential move the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

It’s added in the report that both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keen to sign Ozil, and it’s more than likely that these interested parties are able to satisfy his reported £200,000-a-week wage demands.

Ozil has nine goals and eight assists in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but he has been criticised for going missing in big games as Arsenal’s Premier League title bid has faltered again.

Ahead of their make-or-break clash with Chelsea on Saturday, all the focus will be on claiming a win at Stamford Bridge, but moving forward there has to be serious questions asked about whether the club will be able to find an agreement with Ozil.

Alexis Sanchez will also see his deal expire next summer, and with uncertainty over Arsene Wenger’s future with the French tactician’s contract up at the end of the season, there are some serious question marks hanging over the club as they could be set for significant changes over the next year or so.