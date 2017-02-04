(Video) Eden Hazard magical solo goal compounds Arsenal misery as Chelsea in command

Chelsea look set to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table after Eden Hazard doubled their lead against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Belgian international has been in great form this season as he has become a crucial part of Antonio Conte side’s push for the title.

He displayed his brilliance in all its glory against the Gunners at Stamford Bridge with a magical solo run before keeping his composure and finding the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Eden Hazard take a bow!! 2-0 pic.twitter.com/wjIxbDw1UJ — LS (@Azpilicuetad) February 4, 2017

Questions from an Arsenal perspective will be asked as ultimately Francis Coquelin and Laurent Koscielny could have done better, particularly the former who was shrugged off far too easily by his rival.

Nevertheless, credit where its due as Hazard kept his balance, showed off his technical ability and finishing skills to put Chelsea in firm control.

Marcos Alonso had given the hosts the lead in the first half with Arsenal losing Hector Bellerin to injury, and despite having their moments, it looks as though Arsene Wenger and his men will be heading home empty-handed and their title hopes all-but over.