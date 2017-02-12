(Video) Stunning Robbie Brady free-kick silences Chelsea as Burnley man bags special goal

Burnley ace Robbie Brady scored a goal of the season contender with a sensational free-kick to leave Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hapless.

Pedro had given the visitors an early lead with a well-taken goal, and it looked as though the Premier League leaders had made the perfect start as they look to solidify their spot at the top of the standings.

However, Brady had other ideas as the Republic of Ireland international curled in a beautiful free-kick with his left foot to bring his side level.

The set piece was so sweetly struck that not even Courtois could get close to it, and it will undoubtedly be involved in the goal of the season conversation as beating the Belgian shot-stopper from that distance is no easy feat.

It remains to be seen if Burnley can now build on that goal and put the visitors under more pressure, but it’s certainly shaping up to be a thriller with both sides scoring quality goals to set things up nicely.