Arsenal star set to quit Emirates just six months after signing for Gunners

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly considering a departure from the club this summer after being left frustrated over a lack of opportunities.

The Spaniard joined the Premier League giants from Deportivo last August, but has been limited to a back-up role and has made just 18 appearances in all competitions.

What has added to the frustration over his situation is that Perez has generally been a positive spark for Arsenal when he has featured with seven goals and six assists to his name.

However, he hasn’t been able to successfully break into the starting line-up on a regular basis, with injuries and Arsene Wenger’s faith in other players keeping him out.

In turn, Goal report that the 28-year-old is ready to consider his options this summer as he wants to secure a place in the Spain squad for the 2018 World Cup.

As per the report, the £17.5m signing has been left confused as to why he hasn’t been given more chances to shine with the likes of Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and others ahead of him in the pecking order.

It’s been a troubled month or so for Arsenal in general and with Wenger coming under major scrutiny yet again this week, it remains to be seen whether or not a possible managerial change impacts on Perez’s future beyond this summer.

Wenger’s faith in the same players has seemingly been misplaced given results against the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, as the Gunners now look set to end the campaign without a major trophy yet again with changes expected this summer.