Chelsea suffer transfer blow as £71m La Liga superstar rules out exit

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez has dealt a transfer blow to Chelsea by revealing that he’s content with life in the Spanish capital.

The Colombian international has struggled to establish himself as a key figure and a regular starter under Zinedine Zidane this season, which in turn has led to question marks being raised over his future.

However, he has now insisted that he doesn’t wish to leave and wants to stay at the Bernabeu in order to help the club continue their glorious tradition of winning major trophies.

“I think that everything is fine, the Real is a great club and I always wanted to play here,” he said on Wednesday night, as reported by the Metro.

“The good and bad times always come, but I want to stay here long (term).”

As noted in the report, both Chelsea and Manchester United were among the teams hoping to sign Rodriguez this summer, but it looks as though they’ll have to consider other options.

The 25-year-old has made just 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but has still managed to rack up 10 assists and score four goals.

It’s been a disappointing spell for him at Madrid thus far in general though, particularly given the excitement he caused following his performances for Monaco and Colombia at the 2014 World Cup as he sealed a reported £71m move three years ago, according to BBC Sport.

Rodriguez is undoubtedly one of the top players in world football, but he’ll be keen to continue to establish himself as an integral part of the Real starting line-up and in turn squash any speculation linking him with an exit from the Spanish capital.

As for Chelsea and United, both Premier League giants are expected to strengthen significantly this summer, although it’s questionable as to whether another attacking playmaker is what they need given the options currently at the disposal of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho respectively.