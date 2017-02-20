Barcelona star names accomplished PSG midfielder as his potential successor

Andres Iniesta has revealed that he sees PSG midfield maestro Marco Verratti as his successor, report AS.

Veratti needs no introduction, he is now widely considered one of the most accomplished midfielders in world football. His man of the match performance during PSG’s 4-0 triumph over Barcelona last week was a new height for the Italian, who is destined to go to the very top.

He appears to be highly rated by one man whose opinion holds plenty of weight when it comes to football – Andres Iniesta. AS cite Le10Sport in quoting Verratti’s teammate Blaise Matuidi, who reveals the conversation he had with the Barcelona legend during last Tuesday’s game.

“When Verratti was down on the ground, I said to him that he was his successor. He said to me: Yeah, that’s what I think.”

If Verratti reaches anywhere near the heights Iniesta has scale, he is going to have one hell of a career. Iniesta has won 26 major honours at club level in his career, including eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues. Not to mention the World Cup and two European Championships he’s lifted with the Spanish national team.