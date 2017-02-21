Chelsea’s most influential figure to hand club major boost by extending stay

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly set to sign a contract extension, which in turn will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2020.

The Italian tactician has done an exceptional job so far this year, leading Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table for most of the campaign.

With 13 games remaining in the season, the Blues boast an eight-point gap over nearest rivals Manchester City and in turn look on course to reclaim the title.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the 47-year-old has penned a one-year extension at the club, which means that he is now committed to Chelsea until 2020.

There has been no official word from the club as of yet, and so it remains to be seen as to whether or not there is an agreement between the two parties.

Conte is aiming to do the league and FA Cup double in his first year in England, and while his ability to deliver silverware will ultimately be the defining factor as to whether or not he is a success in west London, he has certainly shown enough to deserve the faith of the hierarchy.

Having stumbled earlier in the season, the Italian changed to a 3-4-3 system which has paid significant dividends and he’ll be hoping that they can now finish the job off.

Regardless of the positive results seen thus far, it is still a big call from Chelsea to offer a new deal so soon into his tenure, but if true, they clearly have plenty of faith in Conte to continue to lead them forward and take them back into Europe next season to continue their success.