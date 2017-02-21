Man United transfer news: Stalwart set to quit for £750k-a-week deal, £13.8m signing to exit

Man United forward Wayne Rooney reportedly has the all clear to move to China in the next seven days, with Daley Blind possibly following him out the exit door.

The 31-year-old has played a bit-part role under Jose Mourinho in recent months, and in turn it has led to speculation over his future.

Surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club’s all-time top goalscorer was seen as another decisive factor in speeding up his exit from Old Trafford, and according to The Mirror, it appears as though he’s been free to move on ever since.

Rooney has won every trophy available during his time with United, and has made 549 appearances for the club while scoring 250 goals, but it appears as though his time is coming to a natural end with fierce competition for places making it difficult for the England international.

It’s claimed in the report that he’ll fetch around £30m so as to allow United to recoup what they spent to sign him from Everton in 2004, while he’ll become the highest-paid player in the world with a £750,000-a-week deal.

Despite returning to training on Tuesday, Rooney hasn’t travelled with his teammates for their Europa League tie with Saint Etienne on Wednesday night and so he may well have even played his last game for the club if he isn’t fit enough to feature against Southampton in the EFL Cup final this weekend.

Meanwhile, The Sun claim that Blind could also be one of the first high-profile players to be axed as part of Mourinho’s clear out this summer.

The £13.8m signing from Ajax has been an important figure for United with his quality and versatility, but the report claims that Mourinho is ready to place his faith in other individuals who offer him more.

Big changes are seemingly on the way at United, but with the transfer window open in China for the next seven days, Rooney could be nearing the end of his spell with the Red Devils, albeit it also depends on whether or not he wishes to take up the new challenge in the Far East.