AC Milan transfer news: €30m+ China offer for misfit, staggering €12m-per-year contract on table

Tianjin Quanjian coach Fabio Cannavaro is reportedly eyeing a move for AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, with a €30m+ offer on the table for the Colombian.

The 30-year-old has really started to struggle at the San Siro this season, scoring just nine goals in 23 appearances in all competitions, with his last goal coming on January 16.

With an inability to fit into Vincenzo Montella’s system as he doesn’t have the attributes to link up play and be a constant threat up front, speculation over an exit has been growing for some time as he was also jeered by home supporters during the win over Fiorentina at the weekend.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Mario, Cannavaro isn’t put off by any of that and is keen to sign Bacca, with the Chinese Super League’s transfer market not closing until February 28.

While time is running out, it’s claimed in the report that Bacca isn’t entirely convinced about a move to China, even though he would be signing a deal worth €12m-per-year.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Rossoneri agree on the fee and if their forward accepts a switch to the Far East, but it would seem like it could suit all parties for it to go through.

The obvious concern for Milan would be a lack of options up front, with Gianluca Lapadula the only other out-and-out forward in the squad.

While Montella does have flexibility in the sense that Gerard Deulofeu could be used as a false nine, as he was against Lazio this month, it would still be a risk for Milan as theycontinue to battle in the race to qualify for Europe this season.

On the other hand, €30m+ for a 30-year-old who isn’t clicking under Montella seems like a great offer, and so time will tell if a sale is agreed upon.

