AC Milan transfer news: €6m-a-year wage demands could prove problematic, duo set for exits

AC Milan continue to be linked with a move for Jack Wilshere, but latest reports claim that his wages could prove to be a stumbling block.

The 26-year-old has impressed this season, putting his injury troubles behind for the most part to make 33 appearances in all competitions to prove his class and influence in the Arsenal midfield.

However, doubts remain over his future at the Emirates given that his contract will expire this summer, and speculation continues to link Milan with a swoop.

With a lack of depth in that department as Gennaro Gattuso has often had to rely on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, a midfielder would be a welcome addition this summer, particularly if on a free transfer and with a player of Wilshere’s quality.

According to Calciomercato though, his €6m-a-year wage demands could scupper a move to the San Siro, as it’s unclear if the Rossoneri would be willing to splash out.

With no transfer fee involved, it arguably still makes sense to invest that salary in Wilshere, but as they continue to chase a Champions League qualification spot, perhaps that will determine their summer budget and if they can afford his wages.

Elsewhere, Milan could try to clear their books a little by offloading players, with Nikola Kalinic and Carlos Bacca tipped to be sold this summer, as per Calciomercato.

The former has struggled significantly to have a positive impact this season, scoring just four goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, while as noted by Corriere dello Sport, he was dropped from the squad that faced Chievo last weekend due to poor application in training.

As a result, it’s difficult to see him have a future under Gattuso who demands a lot from his players, while the same could be said about Bacca who has spent this season on loan at Villarreal.

That decision was taken by former boss Vincenzo Montella and so it remains to be seen if Gattuso has a different viewpoint on it, but as he prepares to turn 32 later this year, the Colombian international may not be the option that Milan are looking for either to compliment Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone and offer a different option up top.