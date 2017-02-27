Liverpool team news: Fears eased after speculation key man suffered broken foot

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has reportedly not broken a bone in his foot, but has been ruled out of Monday’s clash with Leicester City.

Concern started to filter around social media on Monday morning, with talk that the Reds captain had sustained an injury in training on Sunday which had left him looking at a six-week absence due to a broken bone.

However, as reported by The Guardian, it has been confirmed that he hasn’t travelled with the squad to Leicester and could be at risk for the Arsenal clash at the weekend, but he has only suffered severe bruising and no fracture to his foot.

That will still be a blow given what’s at stake this week as Liverpool can ill-afford to drop any points at the King Power Stadium, while the showdown with Arsenal could prove to be decisive in the race to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp will be confident in the depth at his disposal as either Emre Can or Lucas Leiva will be expected to fill in, although it’s added in the report that the latter could be forced to play in defence again if Dejan Lovren hasn’t fully recovered from a knee problem.

Further, the Guardian note that Daniel Sturridge’s participation is unclear at this stage after he returned early from a training camp in La Manga last week due to a virus, and so Klopp appears to have several headaches ahead of Monday’s encounter with a Claudio Ranieri-less Leicester.

While Liverpool can expect to be without Henderson this week, it will certainly come as a boost for many who were concerned that they could be without their midfield ace for much longer.

