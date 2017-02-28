Liverpool injury news: Klopp confirms influential figure is major doubt for Arsenal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson is a major doubt to face Arsenal this weekend.

The 26-year-old missed his side’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester City on Monday with a foot injury, with initial fears that he had suffered a fracture.

While further scans have revealed that isn’t the case, Klopp is expected to be without him for this weekend’s clash with Arsenal at least and the German tactician conceded that he wasn’t sure when he would be available for selection.

“I have no idea. It looks like that [he] will not be ready for Arsenal. That’s how it looks. I’m not sure. We will see,” Klopp is quoted as saying by ESPN FC.

Monday night’s encounter at the King Power Stadium was just the second game of the season that Henderson has missed, and evidently he was a costly absence given that the Reds had no answer against their manager-less rivals.

Emre Can will likely deputise and while it will be a relief to an extent that Henderson hasn’t suffered a more serious setback, it will still be a disappointing blow for Klopp who is under pressure given his side’s run of form this year.

With or without his captain, he’ll be expecting a response against Arsenal on Saturday evening though, with plenty at stake as both sides continue to battle for a spot in the top four in the Premier League this season.