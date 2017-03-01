Chelsea unconcerned amid reports that influential figure set to quit Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to Inter this summer, but the Blues are not concerned about his future, according to reports.

The Italian tactician has taken the Premier League by storm as he continues to lead Chelsea towards the title with 12 games remaining this season.

Having faced some adversity in September with back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Liverpool, the former Juventus and Italy boss switched things up with his 3-4-3 system and hasn’t looked back since.

However, reports in Italy have linked him with a return to Serie A, with Tuttosport suggesting that a move to the San Siro could be in the offing, as per the tweet below.

Ecco la prima pagina di oggi: – #Conte: follie Inter – #JuveInter, Allegri accende Dybala per spegnere i nerazzurri https://t.co/xcGZbV4erc pic.twitter.com/1RdbEXq2Zg — Tuttosport (@tuttosport) February 5, 2017

There have been claims that he is homesick, that he has fallen out with owner Roman Abramovich over the summer transfer budget and various other allegations have been made, as noted by The Mirror, but they report that Chelsea are confident that Conte is going nowhere.

It’s claimed that they are convinced the 47-year-old is ready to lead them into the Champions League next season, and Conte is even said to have communicated his desire to stay in west London for many years while trying to establish himself and Chelsea as top dogs in England.

In turn, there surely can’t be anything in these rumours of a move to Inter, especially considering that it is Inter, the bitter rivals of the team that Conte represented as a player and coach in Juve.

It would be unthinkable to see him join the Nerazzurri with his Turin past coupled with the deep and bitter rivalry that exists between the two clubs, and so by all accounts, it would seem logical that Chelsea are confident he won’t be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.