Manchester United transfer news: target reveals contract talks with Serie A giants have been delayed

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, who has been targeted by several European heavyweights, has revealed that talks over a new contract with the Serie A giants have been delayed, report The Sun.

Dybala has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting strikers in the world during his time in Italy. In the 2014/15 campaign, he bagged 13 goals in the country’s top tier for Palermo, earning him a big-money move to league champions Juventus.

He has continued to find the back of the net during his time in Turin, and has formed an all-star strike partnership with compatriot Gonzalo Higuain under Massimiliano Allegri’s stewardship.

His good performances appear to have captured the attention of two of Europe’s biggest sides. According to The Sun, both Manchester United and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the Argentine – and they may have just been handed a boost.

The Sun quote Dybala, who reveals that talks over a new deal with Juventus have been delayed: “My agent has had to return to Argentina for the birth of his son. That means we will have to wait for a bit longer, but I remain optimistic, the renewal will come.”

Though there is no impending new contract, it does seem as though he will pen an extension eventually. However, the longer it takes for Dybala to commit his future to Juventus – the more optimistic Man United and Real Madrid will grow.