West Ham given all clear to sign €135-a-week world-class playmaker in £12m deal

West Ham United could attempt to bring Roma’s Paulo Dybala to East London this summer should the Hammers lose Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian is a target for Man City ahead of the new season after they made moves to sign the midfielder last summer.

West Ham may struggle to hold onto their main playmaker if the Premier League champions come calling and Football Transfers reports that Dybala could be a replacement for the Brazil international.

Fabrizio Romano has stated in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside that the World Cup winner has a release clause in his current contract worth just €12million.

That would be easily achievable for West Ham to match but the Argentina star may have to lower his €135,000-a-week wages.

The Roma star has been in great form this season and although he is 30 years old, the forward would bring a lot of creativity to the Hammers.