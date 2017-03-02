Tottenham to rescue Man Utd misfit in transfer merry-go-round with Guardiola eyeing Spurs ace

Tottenham are reportedly ready to offer Man Utd misfit Luke Shaw an escape route from Old Trafford, as they could be forced to find a Danny Rose replacement.

Shaw has been snubbed for the most part by Jose Mourinho this year and his situation at United took a turn for the worse last week after he failed to even make it into the squads for the Europa League tie with Saint Etienne or for the EFL Cup final against Southampton.

The England international is now seemingly the fourth choice left-back behind Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian, and he may well be forced to look elsewhere if he seeks regular playing time and a bright future for both club and country.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham are ready to give him that opportunity with Mauricio Pochettino linked with securing a reunion with him after previously working together at Southampton.

It’s claimed that the former Saints boss is bracing himself for the loss of Rose who has emerged as a target for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and so if he’s able to bring in Shaw as a direct replacement, then City could get their man.

The Mirror report that should City convince Rose to join them, Pochettino will in turn then make his move for Shaw. However, surely he’ll want some assurances first that the 21-year-old is for sale before parting with a key player who only signed a new deal earlier this season.

It’s been a troubled time for Shaw since his move to Old Trafford, as he also had his problems with Louis van Gaal and suffered that devastating broken leg in 2015.

With just 13 appearances to his name in all competitions so far this season, it has to be said that the future looks bleak for him in Manchester, and so he may be well-advised to link up with Pochettino again.

As for Rose, Guardiola knows that he must revamp his full-back positions ahead of next season with the likes of Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov coming to the end of their spells at the Etihad.