Exclusive: “Something different is needed” – Fabrizio Romano rips into Man Utd after Champions League exit

Manchester United have been heavily criticised by Fabrizio Romano after last night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich sent them crashing out of the Champions League and out of Europe altogether due to finishing bottom of their group.

Man Utd were far from good enough in most of their group stage matches, with particular humiliations coming in that 4-3 defeat away to FC Copenhagen, as well as a 3-2 loss at home to Galatasaray earlier on in the season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano did not hold back with his assessment of the Red Devils, suggesting something needs to change to improve standards at the club.

It’s not clear if this may have been a subtle dig at manager Erik ten Hag, but Romano went on to say that United look particularly poor in attack, while there is also an obvious issues with injuries that needs to be addressed after further blows to key defensive duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

“We start today’s column with Manchester United and their defeat last night to Bayern Munich, which puts them out of the Champions League and out of Europe altogether as they finished bottom of their group,” Romano said.

Manchester United lost to Bayern Munich and are now out of Europe

“Once again, this is not good enough for a club of this size. The Man United standard has to be different, it’s not just a normal good club – it’s Manchester United. Something different is needed on the long-term.

“I think in particular their offensive numbers are too poor, they need to improve in that area as soon as possible and it’s also important to note that they simply have too many injuries, with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw now too – it’s way too much.”

