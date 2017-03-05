(Video) Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness make history with the cringiest moment ever to be televised

Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness debuted their secret handshake live on air this afternoon, and it was the cringiest thing ever to happen on television.

After Harry Kane scored an absolute worldie, he and Dele Alli celebrated by doing a handshake of their own. Redknapp and Souness mimicked it on Sky Sports, and it makes for tough viewing.

This is like when your dad tries to act cool in front of your friends, and it fails miserably.