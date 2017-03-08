Chelsea had stunning £52M offer snubbed for centre-back prodigy prior to David Luiz’s arrival in the summer transfer window

Chelsea had a £52million offer for PSG defender Marquinhos turned down in the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Marquinhos emerged as one of the most exciting young defenders in the world during his time with Roma, and it earned him a big-money move to French champions PSG. He has continued to showcase his talent at the Parc des Princes, and it appeared to catch the eye of one of England’s household names.

Calciomercato cite French outlet Le10Sport in reporting that Chelsea were interested in securing Marquinhos’ signature in the summer. They believe that Antonio Conte was prepared to part with a staggering £52million to clinch his signature.

However, according to Le10Sport, that offer was swiftly turned down by PSG, who had no interest in parting with one of their prize possessions. Chelsea instead signed the Brazilian’s compatriot and teammate David Luiz, which has turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke from the Blues.