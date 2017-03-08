Chelsea, Man Utd given major boost as top target will have exit clause in £110k-a-week deal

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku will reportedly have an exit clause included in his new contract, which gives Chelsea and other interested parties hope of signing him still.

The 23-year-old has been in great form this season as he has already matched his tally from last year with 18 goals in the Premier League.

As he consistently delivers for the Toffees, The Mirror claim that they are set for a huge boost with the news that the Belgian international will sign a new contract to make him the highest-paid player at the club with a deal worth £110,000-a-week.

However, there will be cause for concern for the Goodison Park faithful too, as although the deal will see Lukaku commit his future until 2022, it’s claimed that it will contain an exit clause which in turn will make it easier for him to quit for a bigger club if an offer comes in.

The report goes on to add that an official announcement is expected soon, but it seems as though Everton will have agreed that they won’t stand in his way if the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich come calling, with all three touted as possible destinations by The Sun.

From Everton’s perspective, they’ll have to hope that the clause doesn’t become relevant, as with Ronald Koeman at the helm and seemingly bringing improvements to the club, they’ll be desperate to push on to the next level and try to crack the top six, as difficult as it seems on paper.