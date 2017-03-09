Chelsea star close to putting pen-to-paper on contract extension amid interest from La Liga giants

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is close to extending his contract with the Premier League leaders until 2021, report The Sun.

Matic has been in fine form for the Blues so far this campaign. The Serbian had a season to forget last time around, but Antonio Conte’s arrival at Stamford Bridge has brought the best out of the Chelsea star.

His combative style, large frame and classy distribution from the pit of the midfield has seen Matic emerge as one of the best players of his kind anyway in the world. It doesn’t appear as though he good performances in a Chelsea shirt have gone unnoticed.

According to The Sun, Barcelona have sent scouts to watch Matic in action ahead of a potential summer move. The tabloid believe that the La Liga giants watched Matic in action against West Ham on Monday, though, he spent the majority of the game on the substitutes bench.

However, The Sun also note that Barca’s interest is set to spark the Blues into action. They believe that Matic is close to putting pen-to-paper on a contract extension with Chelsea until 2021. The good news just keeps on coming for the Chelsea faithful.