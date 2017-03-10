Arsenal consider £17M summer move for Football Manager favourite but face competition from Serie A outfit

Arsenal are considering making a move to sign Anderlecht prodigy and football manager favourite Youri Tielemans, report Calciomercato.

Tielemans broke into Anderlecht’s starting side at the tender age of 16. At 16 years and 148 days, he was the youngest Belgian player ever to feature in the Champions League. He has gone on to make 168 appearances for the Belgium First Division A outfit, and has developed into an extremely accomplished player for a 19-year-old.

In 39 appearances in all competitions this campaign, Tielemans has bagged 17 goals. His good performances appear to be turning heads across Europe, including in North London.

Calciomercato cite Tuttomercatoweb in reporting that Arsenal are interested in securing Tielemans services. The Italian outlet believe that the Gunners are considering making a £17million move in the summer transfer window.

However, Calciomercato believe Arsenal will face competition from Serie A giants Roma. Tielemans also has two-years remaining on his Anderlecht deal, so it remains to be seen whether £17million will be enough to convince them to part with their prize asset.