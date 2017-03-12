Antonio Conte demands £200m Chelsea investment as duo could leave, Juventus ace targeted

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly demanding that the club show their ambition for him to stay on at Stamford Bridge, with two key players linked with exits.

The Italian tactician is on course to deliver a Premier League title in his first season in charge at the club, and with Champions League football returning next season, he’ll need reinforcements to bolster his squad.

According to The Times, that involves £200m investment in the squad in order to strengthen in key positions as well as possibly having to replace both Diego Costa and Thibaut Courtois who are ‘angling for returns to Spanish football’.

A centre-forward, a central midfielder and two defenders are reportedly on the to-do list, and provided that Chelsea meet his demands then he will pen a long-term deal and commit his future to the club.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report that the identity of the midfielder could be Juventus ace Claudio Marchisio, who Conte of course knows very well having worked with him during his time in charge of the Bianconeri.

Arturo Vidal is also mentioned in the report, but it remains to be seen how likely it is that Conte will be able to reassemble two key parts of the midfield that he had in Turin.

Perhaps the biggest concern at this stage though is the suggestion that Costa and Courtois could want out. Nevertheless, given that they’re on course to win another title and will be back at the top table in Europe next season, Conte will surely fancy his chances of persuading them both to stay.