Liverpool 2-1 Burnley player ratings: Philippe Coutinho gets a 3 as the Reds scrape past a stubborn Burnley side

Liverpool defeated Burnley 2-1 to affirm their position within the top four.

It was Burnley who took an early lead at Anfield. Ashley Barnes arrived at the back post and fired past Simon Mignolet to put his side on the front foot. It was an incredible ball from Matthew Lowton to find his teammate, Ragnar Klavan was left in no man’s land.

Shortly before the half-time break, Liverpool found an equaliser. Georginio Wijnaldum kept a cool head, picked his spot and side-footed the ball into the back of Tom Heaton’s net to draw his side level. Emre Can bagged a stunner to secure his side all three points. The German fired the ball into the bottom corner from 25-yards out.

It was enough to drag Liverpool over the line and bag them a crucial three points in their quest to secure Champions League qualification. Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Liverpool player ratings: Mignolet 6, Clyne 6, Matip 7, Klavan 4, Milner 6, Wijnaldum 7, Can 7, Lallana 6, Mane 6, Origi 6, Coutinho 3. (Subs: Woodburn 6, Lucas 5)

Burnley player ratings: Heaton 6, Lowton 7, Keane 8, Mee 7, Ward 6, Boyd 5, Barton 5, Hendrick 6, Arfield 4, Barnes 7, Gray 5.