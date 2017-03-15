Jose Mourinho scouts £50m Man Utd target ahead of summer swoop

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly sent scouts to watch Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in action on Monday night.

The Premier League giants continue to keep tabs on the Swedish international as after failing to sign him in the January transfer window despite intense speculation of a move, they are expected to revisit their interest in the summer.

According to The Daily Mail, the 22-year-old has a £50m release clause in his contract, and Mourinho has singled him out as the top target to bolster his defensive options next season.

Lindelof was in good form as he helped Benfica keep a clean sheet in their 4-0 win over Belenenses as they returned to the top of the standings with the towering centre-half hopeful of securing a Portuguese league title before his possible exit.

It’s claimed that United scouts were also present at Benfica’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week, thus showing how serious they are about investing heavily in Lindelof.

Further, with Benfica now sorting out the issues with his former club Vasteras over payments owed in the event that he is sold, as noted by the Mail, the deal to join United seems to be less complicated this time round and a move to Old Trafford looks extremely likely.

In turn, the Premier League giants will want to monitor his progress closely between now and the end of the season to ensure that they’re signing the right defensive partner for Eric Bailly, as Mourinho looks to build a formidable defence on which he can rely upon to help him and United reach their objectives moving forward.

United boast the second best defensive record in the English top flight this season, but it seems settling on a top-class pairing who can build a long-term partnership is key to Mourinho’s strategy moving forward.