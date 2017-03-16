Chelsea to add more flair this summer as Conte plans to activate €38m release clause of exciting set-piece specialist

Chelsea have been fantastic this season and they look set to win the Premier League by a huge margin.

The Blues boast the joint best defence in the PL, having conceded just 20 goals – the same as second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea’s attack has been pretty hot too, with Liverpool the only side to outscore them in the league.

And Antonio Conte’s attack could get even better next term, as the Chelsea boss is being tipped to add Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu to his squad this summer.

According to a report by Ajansspor, as referenced by the Daily Star, Chelsea plan to trigger a €38m (£33.2m) release clause in Calhanoglu’s contract at Bayer Leverkusen.

Calhanoglu would add flair, vision and deadly set-pice delivery to Conte’s team.

The 23-year-old Turkey international is an expert at free-kicks, but he can also be highly effective from open player.

Calhanoglu has scored six goals and provided five assists in 15 Bundesliga matches this season.

