Chelsea face major concern as most influential figure offered £13m-a-year deal to quit Stamford Bridge

Inter are reportedly set to offer Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a staggering contract worth £13m-a-year to leave Stamford Bridge and join them this summer.

The Nerazzurri have ambitious plans for the future under majority owners the Suning Group, and although Stefano Pioli has led them on an impressive run of form since his appointment which has put them back in contention for a top three finish in Serie A, the hierarchy want a change.

According to The Sun, Inter are ready to make Conte one of the highest-paid managers in Europe by doubling his current Chelsea salary and offering him a £13m-a-year contract.

Further, the 47-year-old would have full control over transfers, as they look to offer various sweeteners to convince the Italian tactician to return to Serie A.

It’s added in the report that Conte has a three-year deal worth £6.5m-a-season with Chelsea, and is likely to be offered an extension as he looks set to deliver a Premier League title to the club in his first season in charge.

As a result, there are major doubts over his desire to take the Inter job, regardless of speculation that he may be homesick with his family still in Italy.

Coupled with the fact that he is a legend at Juventus, who have a long-standing and bitter rivalry with Inter, it’s difficult to see him moving to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Nevertheless, with that kind of money being offered and with such an ambitious and exciting opportunity on the table, it will be difficult to turn down. However, it has to be even tougher for Conte to walk away from Chelsea just one season into his project and given the results so far, it would seem crazy for him to look elsewhere already with a return to the Champions League also to look forward to next year.